Netflix’s Top 4 Holiday Movies on Christmas Day 2025

It’s the perfect day to watch a Christmas movie on Netflix.

This year, two throwbacks are fighting it out with newer titles, with there being a balance between romantic flicks and fantastical comedies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Thursday (Dec. 25, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. The Christmas Chronicles 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).”

3. My Secret Santa

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.”

2. A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a successful city realtor reluctantly returns home for Christmas to sell a rancher’s land, she faces family drama – and finds an unexpected romance.”

1. The Christmas Chronicles

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”