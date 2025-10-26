One of Netflix’s most romantic shows is back with a new season, and it just rocketed up to the top of the chart.

Elsewhere, a true crime documentary is in the top 3, as is a returning drama.

Continue on to see the Netflix top television list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 26, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Official Synopsis: “In Season 3 of The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).”

2. Mob War

Official Synopsis: “A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.”

Official Synopsis: “First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”