Netflix’s current No. 1 movie has some staying power, as it repeats as champ for the second weekend in a row.

However, Kpop Demon Hunters and a new true crime documentary are trying to take over the chart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Nov. 2, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

3. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

2. Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Official Synopsis: “Between 1989 and 1990, Aileen Wuornos murdered seven men across central Florida, a killing spree that ultimately landed her on death row. Her execution in 2002 marked the end of a tragic and complex life—one that demands reexamination through a modern lens. From BBC Studios Documentary Unit, NBC News Studios, and director Emily Turner, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers revisits Aileen’s story through powerful audio interviews with those who knew her best. Featuring remarkable archival footage of former Dateline correspondent Michele Gillen and never-before-seen death row interviews with Aileen herself, this documentary finally gives her a voice in her own story—offering new insight into what happened, and why.”

1. A House of Dynamite

Official Synopsis: “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”