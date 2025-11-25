Netflix’s Reboot of Legendary ’80s Show Officially Arrives in January

Say hello to the ‘80s once again with the reboot of a legendary series coming to Netflix in the new year.

Variety reports that the streamer’s new iteration of Star Search will be premiering on Jan. 13.

Hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Star Search will air episodes live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with real-time voting for viewers to help pick which contestants move forward. Star Search originally aired in syndication from 1983 to 1995, with Ed McMahon hosting, later joined by co-host Martha Quinn. CBS briefly rebooted the series in 2003, but it only ran for a season.

Per Netflix, in the new Star Search, “The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

“I’m super excited to host this new chapter of Star Search and to introduce such an iconic format to a whole new generation, especially on a global stage like Netflix,” Anderson told Tudum. “The range of talent we’re going to see is going to blow you away, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises, and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver.”

In regards to the live-voting, Anderson said, “The live voting feature is a total game-changer. Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement and participation to the mix. It’s like we’re all part of the show and get to be one of the judges.”

The new series comes from Jesse Collins Entertainment, which produced Rhythm + Flow, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the American Music Awards, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Hollywood Squares. Executive producers are Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas. Jason Raff and David Friedman serve as showrunners. Don’t miss the Star Search reboot premiering on Jan. 13, airing live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.