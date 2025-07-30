Netflix’s No. 1 Most-Watched Movie of 2025 (So Far) Revealed

Netflix audiences are in love with Cameron Diaz’s return to the screen, despite lousy reviews.

The espionage action-comedy Back in Action, starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx as two former CIA agents forced back into the field after 15 years as civilians, is the most-watched Netflix original of the year with 165 million hours of viewing time.

Big names like Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Jamie Demetriou also play supporting characters in the film.

Diaz hadn’t appeared in a movie since 2014’s Annie, which also starred Foxx.

Foxx told Entertainment Tonight that he admires Diaz, saying that “Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business,” and “We love her.”

He explained that he got her on board for Back in Action by pitching the film as a lot of fun.

Foxx asked her, “‘Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!’ And I think that’s what brought her to it.” He even went so far as to get her on a call with NFL quarterback Tom Brady to share advice on stepping back into the spotlight after some time away.

Critics were less than kind to Back in Action, however. It currently sits at a 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics praised Foxx and Diaz for their chemistry, just about everything else in the movie was harshly criticized. One critic described it as a movie “you can stream while you fold your laundry,” while another said it was “the movie equivalent of ordering fast food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Regardless, with the movie being Netflix’s highest streamed item in all of 2025 across both movies and TV, it seems Back in Action has struck a chord with audiences either way.

Back in Action is streaming now on Netflix.