Netflix Users Notice Embarrassing Error in Ryan Reynolds’ ‘6 Underground’ Movie

Fans have already spotted a pretty big continuity error in the new Netflix original movie 6 Underground. The Michael Bay action movie stars Ryan Reynolds, who appears in two places at once in one scene. Unlike many other genre thrillers, this was not on purpose.

Reynolds stars as a nameless vigilante bent on taking down terrorist organizations that the government will not go after. Early on in the movie, there is a heart-pounding car chase complete with rolls, smashes and sparks. Reynolds’ character is supposedly in the car that rolls over, although he can also be seen standing casually in the background as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reddit user u/thejokerjackson pointed out that Reynolds is visible leaning against the wall in an alley, nearly indistinguishable in the busy action shot. However, this scene correlates perfectly with a promotional video that Reynolds posted on Instagram back in September of 2018.

In it, the exact same scene plays out from a different angle — Reynolds stands with his arms crossed leaning against the wall in the exact same way, not reacting as a car rolls end over end behind him.

“The best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don’t know, a lot of people would say the action, but for me its the stillness,” Reynolds joked in the video. “It’s like the… Those quiet moments, that—”

Reynolds becomes inaduable as the car crash plays out behind him, smoke and debris filling the air.

“—lost in the character’s eyes, those are the moments for me, anyway,” he finishes as if he never noticed the disturbance.

At the time, this gag was amusing to fans, but it took on an even more viral status this week after fans spotted it in the movie itself. The Reddit post picked up nearly 60,000 upvotes, and hundreds of comments as well.

Reynolds re-posted a tweet showing the visual gag on his Instagram Story, but he did not comment on it. It is unclear whether Reynolds planned on this cameo or not, but it certainly takes his social media mastery to brand new heights.

View this post on Instagram #6Underground @netflix @michaelbay A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Sep 19, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

Bay’s 6 Underground was added to Netflix on Friday, and so far it has mixed reviews. It currently holds a 6.3 star rating out of 10 on IMDb, and 32% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has fared better among audiences, however, who give it a 69% score.

Reynolds’ character is referred to only as One in 6 Underground. He is an American billionaire and philanthropist who made a fortune in the magnet industry, and then faked his own death in order to commit entirely to his vigilante persona. He teams up with five other “Ghosts,” giving them corresponding code names in descending numerical order. They go after terrorists in the middle-Eastern nation of Turgistan.



You can watch 6 Underground now on Netflix.