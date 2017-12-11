Twitter Claps Back at Netflix for Trolling Viewers of ‘A Christmas Prince’

This year, Netflix got in on the holiday rom-com action with their original movie A Christmas Prince, and viewers can’t get enough of the predictably cheesy film.

Following a journalist sent to a foreign country to get the scoop on its royal family and its prince, the film employs nearly every romantic comedy trope that’s ever appeared in cinema.

As it turns out, there are more than a few people who seem to really like the so-bad-it’s-good movie, with Netflix calling out the viewers in question on Twitter Monday.

“To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?” the streaming service wondered.

To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

Yes, according to Netflix, 53 people have watched A Christmas Prince every day for over two weeks, proving that they either have a lot of holiday spirit, a slight obsession or both.

Naturally, Twitter was full of funny responses to the playful troll, with some appearing to be part of the group of 53 loyal viewers.

Why are you calling people out like that Netflix — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

don’t expose me like this — faith loves the barry b. benson gc xx (@RUHROHRlCHlE) December 11, 2017

A few came to the defense of the movie’s fans.

Leave my grandma alone. — holiday hoe 🎄 (@yooongi_af) December 11, 2017

Others were worried they’d be next.

Suddenly I am very concerned about what @netflix thinks of our Teen Titans Go viewing habits — Jessica Langer, PhD (@DrJessicaLanger) December 11, 2017

Don’t tell them how many times my son and i have watched trolls or moana……. — kacey (@kaceyvaldespino) December 11, 2017

Photo Credit: Netflix