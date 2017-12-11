Streaming

Twitter Claps Back at Netflix for Trolling Viewers of ‘A Christmas Prince’

This year, Netflix got in on the holiday rom-com action with their original movie A Christmas Prince, and viewers can’t get enough of the predictably cheesy film.

Following a journalist sent to a foreign country to get the scoop on its royal family and its prince, the film employs nearly every romantic comedy trope that’s ever appeared in cinema.

As it turns out, there are more than a few people who seem to really like the so-bad-it’s-good movie, with Netflix calling out the viewers in question on Twitter Monday.

“To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?” the streaming service wondered.

Yes, according to Netflix, 53 people have watched A Christmas Prince every day for over two weeks, proving that they either have a lot of holiday spirit, a slight obsession or both.

Naturally, Twitter was full of funny responses to the playful troll, with some appearing to be part of the group of 53 loyal viewers.

A few came to the defense of the movie’s fans.

Others were worried they’d be next.

Photo Credit: Netflix

