Netflix Top 10 Movies Today (Sunday, August 13, 2023)

Netflix's top 10 is family-forward today, with animated movies dominating the rankings. That includes movies from the Despicable Me and Madagascar franchises. That being said, live-action titles like Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and a Fast and Furious movie are still catching the eyes of adult viewers. There's also a football documentary in the Untold film series that might be of interest. Continue on to see the full Netflix top 10 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

10. 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' Official Synopsis: "Your favorite castaways have one shot to get home! Watch Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as they find themselves in a globe-trotting adventure in Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted."

9. 'Bee Movie' Official Synopsis: "From creator Jerry Seinfeld comes Bee Movie, a comedy that will change everything you thought you knew about bees. Take a closer look at their world through the eyes of one bee in particular -- Barry B. Benson. A recent college graduate, Barry wants more out of life than the inevitable career that awaits him and every other worker in New Hive City -- a job at Honex... making honey. Barry jumps at the chance to venture out of the hive, and soon encounters a world beyond his wildest dreams. When Barry inadvertently meets a quirky florist named Vanessa, he breaks one of the cardinal rules of beedom he talks to her. A friendship soon develops, and Barry gets a guided crash course in the ways of the human race. When he shockingly discovers that anyone can purchase honey right off the grocery store shelf, he realizes that his true calling is to stop this injustice and set the world right by suing the human race for stealing the bees' precious honey."

8. 'Despicable Me' Official Synopsis: "Vying to be 'World's Greatest Villain,' Gru and his crew of hilarious minions plot the crime of the century: steal the moon – but he meets his match when three little girls steal his heart."

7. 'Fatale' Official Synopsis: "After a wild one-night stand, successful sports agent Derrick (Michael Ealy) watches his perfect life unwind when he discovers the mysterious woman he risked everything for is a police detective (Hilary Swank) who has entangled him in her latest investigation. In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, Derrick will desperately try to put the pieces together, plunging him into a dangerously unpredictable game of cat and mouse that risks his family, his career, and even his life."

6. 'The Fast and the Furious' Official Synopsis: "Vin Diesel and Paul Walker star in the action-adventure film The Fast And The Furious, a look at rival Los Angeles street teams who use street racing as a means of establishing power. The film co-stars Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune and Michelle Rodriquez. Walker stars as a rookie cop who goes undercover, posing as a racing team member, in order to investigate a jewelry heist. Managing to ingratiate himself with the team's leaders at first, he finds himself in jeopardy when the other members begin to suspect an imposter within their ranks, setting the stage for an exciting climactic showdown."

5. 'Safe' Official Synopsis: "Luke Wright is tormented by the Russian Mafia and witnesses a young Chinese girl being pursued by the same mafia who want her for a priceless numerical code that they would kill for."

4. 'River Wild' Official Synopsis: "Joey (Leighton Meester) fears there could be trouble ahead after her brother Gray (Taran Killam) invites Trevor (Adam Brody), a childhood friend with a troubled past, on their whitewater rafting adventure with two tourists. Once they become stranded in raging rapids, the thrill-seeking trip quickly turns from exciting to utterly terrifying as the rafters are trapped in a desperate fight for their lives, all while someone seems intent on sabotage to ensure shocking secrets stay buried. To survive the wild river, Joey will have to face her fears, and everyone will have to develop killer instincts before they're torn apart by deception aboard the raft, or by deadly waters wreaking havoc all around them."

3. 'Despicable Me 2' Official Synopsis: "Gru, his adorable girls, and the Minions are back in this comedy blockbuster where this super-dad finds himself balancing fatherhood with his secret agent role in the Anti-Villain League."

2. 'Untold: Johnny Football' Official Synopsis: "In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it. Dubbed 'Johnny Football,' the magnetic football player captured the nation's attention and initially relished his alter ego: 'I wanted to be Johnny Football. Johnny Football never had a bad time,' he says. But as the money rolled in, the scrutiny heightened, and Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way. With astonishing candor, Manziel – along with his family, coaches, his former best friend, and his agent – details what happened behind the scenes as scandals piled up in the glare of paparazzi flashbulbs. He fumbled his shot at NFL success after the Cleveland Browns picked him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2014, but Manziel went on to search for something even greater: inner peace and happiness with a quieter life that he reveals here."