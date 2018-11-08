Netflix Sued for $150 Million Over ‘Sabrina’ Series

Netflix is being sued over one of its newest original series, with the Satanic Temple claiming that the streaming service’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina recreated its monument design of Baphomet without permission.

The Blast reports that the Temple is suing Netflix and Warner Bros. for $150 million for using its copyrighted design of the monument to Baphomet, with a reportedly similar version appearing in several episodes of the Netflix show, whose first season premiered in October.

The Satanic Temple’s statue sees a winged man with the head of a goat raising two fingers into the air as two young children stand beside him, looking up. Sabrina‘s statue, which is the centerpiece of the witchcraft school that Sabrina attends, also features a winged man with a goat’s head who is flanked by two young children. Both creatures have a similar symbol on their chest and a pentagram on their forehead.

For purposes of comparison… pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018

The suit claims that the “Defendants misappropriated the TST Baphomet Children in ways implying that the monument stands for evil. Among other morally repugnant actions, the Sabrina Series’ evil antagonists engage in cannibalism and forced-worship of a patriarchal deity.”

The temple added that it had notified Netflix and Warner Bros. of their perceived copyright violations in October but did not receive a response.

On Sunday, Lucien Greaves, the cofounder and spokesperson for the Satanic Temple, tweeted that the Temple would be taking legal action against Sabrina for “appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction.”

“The show’s creators did not utilize a generic Sabbatic goat that is commonly used in many occult circles, such as the image created by Eliphas Levi, but instead created an identical and easily identifiable replica of TST’s statue,” Greaves told Rolling Stone. “Unlike most imagery associated with Satanism, the unique Baphomet statue designed and built for TST is copyrighted, which grants the creator exclusive rights to determine whether, and under what conditions, this original work may be used by others.”

“Given the show’s utilization of the Baphomet statue to represent an evil cannibalistic cult, a perception falsely associated with Satanism even in modern times, TST would have denied its use to the show creators,” he continued. “Not only does it contradict what Baphomet represents, we owe it to those who identify with us to not allow this image, and by extension them, to be represented in this way.”

