Netflix or Notflix? Streaming Service Crashes And People Are Losing Their Mindss

Netflix confirmed Monday afternoon that its streaming service is down, causing fans of the company to wonder if their lives will ever be the same again.

“We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices,” Netflix shared on its customer service Twitter page. “We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience.”

The Twitter users who replied had total meltdowns, including one person who wrote, “I’m having separation anxiety y’all.”

“WTH #Netflix I have a three year old freaking out bc she can’t watch Barbie Dreamhouse. Please hurry,” a mother wrote.

“Now im gonna have to work on my essay thats due tonight. Thanks netflix :/ lol,” one would-be procrastinator added.

One user was in the middle of an episode of Riverdale when it happened.

One Twitter user suggested Netflix give every subscriber a free month.

Although Netflix does not release viewer data, the company said in May it now has 125 million subscribers around the world, adding 7.14 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2018. That is a 50 percent jump from the same period last year.

Its unprecedented revenue growth also made it the most valuable media company in the world, surpassing the Walt Disney Company. In the first three months of 2018, revenue reached $3.7 billion, a 43 percent jump from last year.

In March, CNBC released a study of 801 Americans, showing that 51 percent of Americans who stream use Netflix. Amazon makes up 33 percent and Hulu just 14 percent. In other words, Netflix has more subscribers than its two biggest competitors combined.

Last week, Netflix also renewed its most controversial series, 13 Reasons Why, for a third season. In its first season, the series dealt with teen suicide, while its second included a teen being sexually assaulted and a high school shooting being stopped. The first episode of season two reportedly drew 6 million viewers in three days.