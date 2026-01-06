Netflix Selects 3 Major Celebs as ‘Star Search’ Judges Ahead of Reboot’s Premiere

Star Search is bringing some serious star power to the rebooted judges’ panel!

Ahead of the iconic series revival’s live Jan. 20 premiere on Netflix, the streamer announced that Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen will judge the talent competition, hosted by actor Anthony Anderson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will include real-time voting for viewers to help pick which contestants advance in the competition every week.

(courtesy of netflix)

“The talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom.”

“With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event,” it continues.

The original Star Search aired from 1983 to 1995 in syndication, with hosts Ed McMahon and Martha Quinn leading the show. The show, which was briefly rebooted at CBS for one season in 2003, served as the launching point for several superstars, including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler.

Play video

“Off the air for 20 years, the show returns as a nostalgic yet fresh entry in the talent competition space,” according to Netflix, “ready to captivate both longtime fans and a whole new generation.”

Jason Raff and David Friedman act as showrunners on the new Star Search. Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing, and Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, and Taraji P. Henson are executive-producing.

Star Search‘s live premiere kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 20 premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.