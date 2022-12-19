Netflix Reveals Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Next Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have their next Netflix project lined up. Shortly after the release of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Netflix has released the trailer for their next project — Live to Lead. As Deadline noted, this new series will feature interviews with some high-profile figures including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Live to Lead will feature interviews about individuals whose "actions shape our world." The seven-part series will drop on Dec. 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company, Archewell, is producing Live to Lead along with Blackwell & Ruth. The series was inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the Nelson Mandela Foundation has already tweeted a link to the trailer along with a message that read, "Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity."

Their voices give us hope.

Their actions shape our world.

Their leadership inspires our future.



The trailer for Live to Lead features Harry and Meghan honoring Mandela's legacy. The couple says, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.'" As previously stated, this news comes on the heels of the release Harry and Meghan's docuseries. In the series, which was released in two parts starting on Dec. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at length about the trials and tribulations that they faced when they were full-time senior working members of the royal family.

Harry & Meghan showcased how the couple took on the Daily Mail after the outlet published Meghan's letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. It also featured Harry making some allegations about his brother, Prince William, who he said that the Firm has been known to "lie to protect." Considering the content in the docuseries, there's been much discussion surrounding Harry & Meghan ever since it was first released. For some, they questioned why the pair even agreed to it. As Meghan explained, she wanted to make the documentary series so that people could finally hear their story directly from them. She said, "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."