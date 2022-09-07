Netflix Renews Multi-Emmy Award-Winning Series for Season 4

Netflix has officially renewed the 12-time Emmy-winning series Love Death + Robots for Season 4. The news was revealed by Netflix in an Instagram post just last month. At this time, there are no specific details available, but we can likely expect casting information and a premiere date to be revealed in the coming months.

Love Death + Robots was created by Tim Miller (Deadpool), who also serves as a producer alongside David Fincher, Joshua Donen, and Jennifer Miller. It is a collection of animated short films, with some live-action included as well. The 18-episode Season 1 debuted in March 2019 and quickly became a popular series for Netflix. Season 2 consisted of eight episodes and was released in May 2021. The third season was released this year, and is nominated in multiple categories at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Among or the many celebrities to lend their voices — and, in some cases, their faces — to Love Death + Robots are Michael B. Jordan, Elodie Yung, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, Samira Wiley, Carlos Alazraqui, and Chris Parnell. Notably, the show has been quite popular among critics and fans alike, even taking home six awards at the 2021 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. In a previous interview with Inverse, Miller spoke about the series, and revealed if he was "surprised" at the response to Season 1.

"It would be arrogant if I said no," he quipped. "I knew that there were fans of this material, the thing that had held us back was the fact there were no comparisons for it, there were no other shows that had been successful that had a similar structure. Miller added, "That makes people nervous when it comes to spending the kind of money that we needed to do it well. But I knew that people were out there because I was one of them. So I wasn't surprised that they found the show.

At the time, Miller also clarified the shorter Volume 2 structure by explaining, "I'll just say what has become volumes two and three, we planned as volume two. And then Netflix said, 'Hey, is there any way we can get this on the service sooner?' So this was the way we did it, by prioritizing a batch of them. I don't want to be criticized for anything, but I guess if the critics have to call us out on something, there not being enough is not a bad thing. To have people wanting more of the show? I'll take it."