Netflix Removing One of Its Originals on Dec. 10

Netflix is closing out 2025 by getting rid of a 2020 original.

On Dec. 10, Death to 2020 will no longer be available to stream.

An ode to the roller coaster that was 2020, the mockumentary film comes from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones under their Broke and Bones production company. It premiered on Dec. 27, 2020, and featured a series of fictional characters discussing U.S. and UK events of 2020. The cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, and Samson Kayo. Laurence Fishburne provided the narration.

The topics discussed ranged from COVID, national lockdowns in England, the U.S. Presidential Election, 2021 predictions, and much, much more. Death to 2020 received mostly negative reviews, but that didn’t stop Netflix from releasing a sequel. Death to 2021 premiered exactly a year later. As of now, that film is not leaving Netflix, but it’s possible it could soon join its predecessor.

It’s unknown why Netflix is getting rid of Death to 2020, and if it will be streaming elsewhere, but since it is a Netflix Original, it might be hard for the film to find a new home. There’s a possibility that Death to 2020 could make a return in the future, but for now, it’s hard to tell. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Death to 2021 soon follows, though it’s too early to predict.

DEATH TO 2020 (L to R) LESLIE JONES as DR. MAGGIE GRAVEL in DEATH TO 2020 Cr. SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

Meanwhile, Death to 2020 is one of many titles leaving Netflix in December. Others include Apollo 13, the Austin Powers trilogy, the original Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, Billy Madison, Christmas with the Kranks, The Happytime Murders, How I Met Your Mother, Daddy’s Home 1 and 2, Arrow, Supernatural, The 100, and Sweet Home Alabama. Death to 2020 is also not the only Netflix Original leaving Netflix, as the 2020 holiday film A California Christmas and the limited series A Cuba Libre Story will also be departing the streamer at some point next month.

That being said, Netflix removing Death to 2020 may not be the worst thing, as fans may not want to relive that year, but it was still a fun mockumentary that poked fun at everything that went wrong. You can still watch it now until Dec. 10 on Netflix.