Netflix Releasing Documentary Series on Controversial Early 2000s Reality Show

America’s Next Top Model fans are getting a deep dive into the show’s controversial legacy courtesy of a new three-part Netflix docuseries.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model will premiere on the streamer on Feb. 16, and is described as “the definitive, must-watch chronicle of America’s Next Top Model — and the chaos in front and behind the camera.”

“What started as a glamorous launchpad for aspiring models became a pop-culture juggernaut defined by explosive drama, public meltdowns and controversies that still fuel viral moments today,” the description continues. “Reality Check exposes the show’s complicated legacy and asks a provocative question: How far are we willing to go for entertainment?”

America’s Next Top Model host and supermodel Tyra Banks will feature in the docuseries, as will leading judges Jay Manuel, J. Alexander, Nigel Barker, and producer Ken Mok. Former contestants, including Whitney Thompson, Giselle Samson, Shannon Stewart, Shandi Sullivan, Dani Evans, and Keenyah Hill, will also make appearances.

In the first trailer for Reality Check, Banks confesses, “I knew I went too far,” before shifting blame onto the audience for “demanding it.” Barker adds, “It was wrong, and for some reason no one seemed to see it … we felt betrayed,” as Manuel chimes in, “I realized Tyra would do anything for the success of her show.”

America’s Next Top Model first premiered in 2003 on UPN before moving to The CW and VH1 throughout its 24 cycles. The show concluded in 2016 before being revived for a single installment in 2018.

Banks reflected on the controversial legacy of the series at Essence‘s 18th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards last year, saying at the time, “Did we get it right? Hell no. I said some dumb s—t. But I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the internet when there were 24 cycles of changing the world. And I am so excited that I, and so many of us, have opened that door for others to follow.”

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model premieres on Feb. 16 on Netflix.

