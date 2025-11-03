‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Claims Tyra Banks’ Makeover Left Her ‘Partially Bald’ With Permanent Damage

America’s Next Top Model cycle 1 winner Adrianne Curry claims that the makeover she got on Tyra Banks’ reality competition show has left her “partially bald” 22 years later.

In a video shared to Instagram Thursday, Curry revealed that Banks’ decision for her to get a weave installed during Cycle 1 ultimately resulted in a patch of hair near her left temple that “doesn’t grow anymore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Showing off the spot to the camera, Curry, 43, explained the reason for her hair loss. “When I was on Top Model, Tyra Banks told them to put a weave in my hair,” she recalled. “The Black stylists that were putting it in pulled her aside. I heard them tell her, ‘This white chick’s hair is too fragile for this.’”

Curry then claimed that Banks, 51, told the stylists to “just do it” anyway, but that the installation was a painful process as they had predicted. Halfway through the process, Curry claimed she had “an oozing wound from the braid,” and that “half my hair had been ripped out.”

After winning her cycle, Curry said she “had to go to a Black salon” in her hometown to have the weave removed properly, but she wasn’t able to tell them where she had gotten it in the first place due to her NDA.

After “hours and hours” of the stylists working to remove the weave, Curry claimed she was “left with a horrific mullet, scabs all over my head,” and the stylists noted that the person who put it in in the first place must be “someone who hates” her.

“It’s permanently damaged from that weave,” Curry continued of her scalp, alleging, “It was so painful. …I think most of those makeovers were done just to torture us.”

Curry did complain about the weave during episode 3 of her cycle, saying on the show, “The whole process with the weave is very long and pretty painful, but I don’t like to show anybody I’m going through pain, so I didn’t say anything.” She continued, “It was definitely worth it, you know? I look a million times different.”

Adrianne Curry and Tyra Banks attend the UPN 2003 Summer Press Tour Party at Club One Seven on July 22, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Curry has been a vocal critic of ANTM since her win, telling Bethenny Frankel on her Just B podcast in June that she was the “only winner that won no money,” and that she took home “zero dollars.”

Curry claimed that the models were promised a campaign with Revlon during the season’s filming, but that promise was edited out before it aired. “I always joke because people are like, ‘You still call yourself America’s Next Top Model?’ I’m like, ‘It’s the only f—king thing I won,’” she joked. “‘I’m gonna put it on my tombstone.’”

Curry also revealed that despite the backlash Banks faced in 2020 when old episodes of ANTM were getting a second look, there’s no bad blood between her and the supermodel. “Everyone wanted me to dog pile on Tyra Banks when 2020 was happening and everyone was getting pissed,” she said on the podcast. “And I was like, no, because if anyone has a right to be mad at her, it’s me. And I’m over it. I don’t give a s—t anymore.”