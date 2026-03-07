Netflix Releases Premiere Date and First Look for ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2

It’s time to check back in with everyone’s favorite friend group.

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of popular dramedy The Four Seasons will premiere on May 28.

The streamer has also released a first look at the upcoming season, with returning stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Keri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen. Based on the 1981 film of the same name, The Four Seasons follows six old friends who head for a relaxing weekend away, only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up.

THE FOUR SEASONS, SEASON 2. (L to R) Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne, Marco Calvani as Claude, Tina Fey as Kate, Colman Domingo as Danny, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 202 of The Four Seasons, Season 2. Cr. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2025

“The three couples, Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”

Season 1, which dropped in May, ended on a major cliffhanger. After Nick and Anne break up, Nick gets together with his dental hygienist, Ginny (Henningsen). Unfortunately, while on vacation with Ginny and her mushroom-coffee-loving friends, Nick gets into a fatal car crash. Ginny later tells Anne at the funeral that she’s pregnant with his child. SO there is going to be a lot going on.

THE FOUR SEASONS, SEASON 2. (L to R) Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne and Erika Henningsen as Ginny in Episode 201 of The Four Seasons, Season 2. Cr. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2025

Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons nabbed a Season 2 renewal only two weeks after it premiered. It didn’t come as a surprise, as the series debuted at No. 1 on Netflix, bringing in 11.9 million views on the English TV list. “We are so grateful that audiences worldwide share our love of cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean, and picking fights in a hot tub,” said Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield in a statement via Variety at the time of the renewal. “See you on our next vacation together!”

Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fey executive produces under her Little Stranger Inc. banner, while David Miner executive produces along with Jeff Richmond and Eric Gurian of Little Stranger. Universal Television, where Fey is under an overall deal, is the studio. Season 2 of The Four Seasons premieres on Thursday, May 28 only on Netflix. The first season is streaming now.