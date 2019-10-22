Netflix’s New Horror Movie ‘Eli’ Is Freaking People Out

Netflix is continuing to make waves, and generate plenty of screams, thanks to its expanding library of horror of titles. Eli, one of the latest additions to the streamer’s Halloween-themed October releases, is so mind-bending that some are describing it as “a rollercoaster of bats— insanity.”

Debuting on the streaming giant on Friday, Oct. 18, the Ciarán Foy-directed film tells the story of a young boy named Eli who is plagued by a mysterious disease that causes him to have severe allergic reactions to the outdoors, forcing him to live completely sealed off from the outside world.

Desperate to find a cure, his parents, Rose and Paul, put their trust, and Eli’s life, in the hands of Dr. Isabella Horn, “whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope.”

Eli’s joy at being able to hug his parents is short-lived, however, “he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house” as he continues to undergo treatment.

Spanning a total runtime of 98 minutes, the film is filled with twist and turns, with people flocking to social media encouraging others to add it to their list.

“So I saw this movie on Netflix called Eli. Started out with a pretty good haunted house hook, but that ending…” one person wrote of the film on Twitter. “Holy shit, I did not see that ending coming. “No spoilers, but I recommend it if you wanna watch something this Halloween.”

“ATTENTION HORROR MOVIE FIENDS GO WATCH ELI ON NETFLIX,” one person advised. “ITS F–IN WILD.”

Starring Kelly Reilly, Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor, Max Martini, and Charlie Shotwell, Eli is the latest film to be crowned truly scary, joining the ranks of The Haunting of Hill House, Typewriter, Eerie, and most recently, Marianne.

Eli is produced by Paramount Players, MTV Films, Intrepid Pictures and Bellevue Production. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.