Netflix: See All 24 Just-Added Movies

Netflix had blessed its subscribers with yet another batch of new titles. Saturday marked the start of August, as well the point in the month where Netflix drops its biggest collection of new titles. To make up for the exodus of movies and shows that occurs at each month's end, Netflix adds a large list of projects.

On the movie side of things in August 2020, the first of the month brings some undeniable classics. Several charming family films from the '80s and '90s, a landmark dinosaur franchise, and a couple of heist films make up some of the blockbuster fares that's coming. Plus, there's some mind-bending dramas, as well as some hard-hitting action flicks coming, too. Scroll through to see previews of some of the big titles alongside the full list.