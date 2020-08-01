Netflix: See All 24 Just-Added Movies

By John Connor Coulston

Netflix had blessed its subscribers with yet another batch of new titles. Saturday marked the start of August, as well the point in the month where Netflix drops its biggest collection of new titles. To make up for the exodus of movies and shows that occurs at each month's end, Netflix adds a large list of projects.

On the movie side of things in August 2020, the first of the month brings some undeniable classics. Several charming family films from the '80s and '90s, a landmark dinosaur franchise, and a couple of heist films make up some of the blockbuster fares that's coming. Plus, there's some mind-bending dramas, as well as some hard-hitting action flicks coming, too. Scroll through to see previews of some of the big titles alongside the full list.

'A Knight's Tale'

'The Addams Family' (1991)

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'

'Jurassic Park' / 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' / 'Jurassic Park III'

'The NeverEnding Story' / 'The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter'

'Ocean's Twelve' / 'Ocean's Thirteen'

Also Just Added to Netflix

(Photo: PopCulture.com)

Acts of Violence

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Hardcore Henry

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

Nights in Rodanthe

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

