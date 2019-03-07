10 Movies on Netflix Guaranteed to Make You Laugh

Sometimes you just want to kick off your shoes, shake off the day, and crash on the couch with a movie that it is guaranteed to make you laugh.

It’s no secret that comedy films and stand-up specials are a great way to unwind and relax.

When you pull up Netflix and begin that lengthy search for the right kind of funny, though, it can get irritating when there are a million options and nothing jumps out at you.

But worry no longer, because we have put together a list of great funny movies on Netflix, and, depending on your taste in comedy, at least a few of them are certain to have you chuckling.

Scroll down for our list of nine movies on Netflix that are guaranteed to make you laugh!

Jerry Seinfeld: “Jerry Before Seinfeld”

Jerry Seinfeld is quite possibly one of the most famous stand-up comedians in the world. In all fairness, that would be due to his astonishingly popular sitcom about nothing, Seinfeld.

After the show ended, Jerry got back to his roots and began doing stand-up again, proving to both his fans and critics why he’s exactly as good as everyone says he is.

In Jerry Before Seinfeld, he takes to a smaller stage and rather than doing a straight-forward stand-up routine, he regales the audience with stories of who he was before the super-stardom set in.

If you just need to laugh right at this very moment, look no further.

Set It Up

Released: 2018

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu, Pete Davidson, Jon Rudnitsky, and Titus Burgess

Set It Up is a brand new Netflix original film about two young interns who set up their bosses in an attempt to make there lives easier, but all does not necessarily go according to plan.

With a strong lead cast, and flawless performances from supporting comedic talent, Set It Up somehow manages to take a commonly used rom-com formula and churn out a film that is decidedly anything but cookie-cutter.

It currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 percent and the filmmakers are open to a sequel if Netflix is interested.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail

Released: 1975

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin.

The Monty Python comedy group is maybe the greatest comedy collective of all-time. Their sketch comedy show Monty Python’s Flying Circus has been an inspiration for other sketch comedy groups for decades, and there are likely very few — if any — comedians today who say that they were not influences by the Pythons.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail was the team’s first traditonal full-length feature film, and is full of classic bits and lines that even someone not familiar with the film will swear they’ve heard somewhere.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Released: 2005

Starring: Steve Carrell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Mann, and Jane Lynch

In his directorial debut, Judd Apatow introduced us to lovable Andy Stitzer, a middle-aged nerd with a heart of gold who never found a relationship worth consummating.

It contains some of the most quotable lines of any comedy in the last two decades, as well as a chest waxing scene that has become one of the most outrageous moments ever filmed.

Not only did audiences laugh all the way through the theater lobby to the tune of more than $177 million, but the film went on to make A-list stars out of Carell and Rogen, and re-energized Rudd’s career. Fans can stream it now on Netflix.

Mascots

Released: Oct. 13, 2016

Starring: Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Fred Willard, Ed Begley, Jr., Christopher Moynihan, Don Lake, Zach Woods, Chris O’Dowd, Bob Balaban, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Of all the comedy films on the Netflix Original list, Mascots is one of the funniest.

From the brilliant mind of comedy legend Christopher Guest, creator of comedy classics like This Is Spinal Tap and Waiting for Guffman, Mascots continues Guest’s trademarked faux-documentary style filmmaking.

The film is about sports mascots competing for the World Mascot Association championship’s Gold Fluffy Award.

Mascots stars Guest himself, reprising his Guffman character Corky St. Clair, as well as many of his frequent collaborators like Posey, Begley, Jr., and Willard.

Animal House

Released: 1978

Starring: John Belushi, Tim Matheson, John Vernon, Verna Bloom, Thomas Hulce, Stephen Furst, and Donald Sutherland.

Animal House is a classic comedy film that was written and produced by the National Lampoon team “about a misfit group of fraternity members who challenge the authority of the dean of Faber College.”

It is widely credited as being one of the first films so pave the way for the “gross out” film genre, due to the raunchy quality of the humor, to this day Animal House is heralded as one of the greatest film comedies of all-time.

Sandy Wexler

Release Date: 2017

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, Colin Quinn, Nick Swardson, Lamorne Morris and Arsenio Hall,

The third film of Adam Sandler’s epic film deal with Netflix, Sandy Wexler is easily the best so far.

Following The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler tells the hilarious, fictional story of Hollywood’s worst manager, played by Sandler. The film is part faux-documentary, part comedy and is set in the late ’80s, early ’90s.

While the entire film contains consistent laughs, it shines brightest when featuring cameos from stars like Terry Crews, Milo Ventimiglia, and classic R&B singer Aaron Neville.

Goon

Released: 2011

Starring: Seann William Scott, Jay Baruchel, Alison Pill, Marc-André Grondin, Kim Coates, Eugene Levy, and Liev Schreiber

Goon is a comedic hockey film about “an exceedingly nice but somewhat dimwitted man who becomes the enforcer for a minor league ice hockey team.”

The “dimwit” here is Scott’s character Doug Glatt, who is very polite and kind-hearted, but hides a vicious violent streak that earns him a spot on a minor league hockey team after he unleashes it on a member of one of their opposing teams.

Arguably Scott’s best performance ever, Goon is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Released: 2017

Starring: Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal

There are number of great animated flicks on Netflix (the aforementioned Moana, for example), but the Captain Underpants movie is probably one of the best.

Full of sharp wit and belly-laugh humor, this animated film utilizes everything at its disposal to keep the viewer engaged, and it fully achieves its goal without being condescending to child or adult viewers alike.

Another plus to this film, is that once you finish watching it you can pull up the Netflix original cartoon that recently launched and binge that for more even more laughs.

The Waterboy

Release Date: 1998

Starring: Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, Fairuza Balk, Jerry Reed, and Henry Winkler

Raised by an overprotective mother, Bobby Boucher Jr. is the water boy for a very successful college football team.

When the coach fires Bobby, he takes on water boy duties for a significantly less-successful rival team, led by the despondent Coach Klein.

After seeing Bobby clobber a player who was bullying him, Coach Klein asks him to join the team as a linebacker. Soon, the team becomes championship contenders.

At this point, The Waterboy has become a classic comedy film, with just as many quotable lines as iconic comedies like National Lampoon’s Vacation or Airplane!