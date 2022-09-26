Zack Estrin, who served as the showrunner and an executive producer on Netflix's critically-acclaimed Lost in Space reboot, has died suddenly. He was 51. Estrin also worked extensively on Prison Break and began his career in Hollywood as a film producer.

Estrin died on Sept. 23 in Hermosa Beach, California. Estrin died of a suspected cardiac arrest after he collapsed while jogging. His exact cause of death will be revealed in an autopsy.

"Zack Estrin was our everything," Estrin's family said in a statement to Deadline. "The best husband, father, son, and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours."

Estrin was born in Woodland, California, and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He returned to California for college, graduating from USC. He started his career in features, serving as an executive producer on the thriller Stranger Than Fiction and the Othello adaptation O (2001). Estrin turned to television writing though, working on Charmed and Dawson's Creek. He also served as a producer on both shows.

In 2005, Estrin joined the Prison Break team. The series was created by Paul Scheuring and Estrin served as a supervising producer and was later promoted to co-executive producer. He is credited with writing 16 episodes and co-wrote the standalone 2009 movie Prison Break: The Final Break. After Prison Break ended, Estin moved on to The Good Guys, No Ordinary Family, The River, Zero Hour, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, and The Whispers.

Although the Netflix reboot of Lost in Space was developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Estrin was brought in as the showrunner. He oversaw all three seasons of the series, which ended last year. The success of the series earned Estrin an overall deal at Netflix. "Zack was a beloved writer, producer, and partner, whose work taught us to seek adventure and trust in family," Matt Thunell, Netflix VP of series, told Deadline. "His vision and passion will be greatly missed."

Estrin is survived by his wife Kari Estrin, their two daughters, his parents, his sister, his stepbrother, his stepsisters, and his two dogs. His family asks for donations to be made in his memory to The Zac Estrin USC Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.