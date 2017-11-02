What Netflix Did Just Weeks Before Kevin Spacey Allegations

Weeks before House of Cards star Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by three different men, producers of the Netflix show sent a memo to all staff requiring them to take an online course on sexual harassment.

“With this issue being front and center in the news right now, this couldn’t come at a better time,” the memo read, according to Page Six. “We feel it is important for everyone in the workplace to understand and live these principals [sic].”

Just two weeks after the memo was distributed to the show’s staff, production of House of Cards season 6 was halted amid allegations against Spacey.

The all-staff memo was sent on Oct. 13, three days after Ashley Judd and other women accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of harassment.

In it, HOC‘s production studio Media Rights Capital wrote, “We are committed to a Harassment-Free Workplace and a comfortable work environment for all of our employees.”

The company said they forwarded the “Harassment-Free Workplace Policy and Procedure” guidelines at the top of previous production seasons. But with the subject in the forefront of headlines concerning the entertainment industry, they chose to take a more interactive approach for season 6’s reminder.

“We decided to take it a step further and worked to create a program entitled ‘Risky Business’… a [one-hour program] designed to help our personnel navigate any difficult issues that may arise,” the memo read. “It will also give you the tools to handle and/or avoid any ‘risky situations.’ “

All staff members were required to complete the course within a couple of weeks, but that deadline was met with a sea of accusations against the show’s leading man.

On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey “tried to seduce” him when Rapp was only 14 years old. Spacey responded by apologizing for his allegedly behavior, though he claims not to remember the incident. He also came out as gay during his apology statement.

As of Thursday, two more men have come forward alleging that Spacey behaved inappropriately around them.

House of Cards, which was in production of its sixth and final season, has been suspended indefinitely.