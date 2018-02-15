‘Grace and Frankie’ Renewed for Season 5 on Netflix

Netflix is betting on some more of Grace and Frankie.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday it has renewed the Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin-led comedy series for a fifth season, slated to premiere in 2019.

According to Deadline, the series will also introduce a new character, as RuPaul joins the series in the role of Benjamin Le Day, a formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin).

The fourth season ended in a cliffhanger, as Grace and Frankie found themselves living in a nursing home following Frankie’s forgetfulness getting worse and Grace recovering from knee replacement surgery.

The greenlight comes less than a month since the show’s fourth season premiered on Netflix. The series from Skydance Television follows the title characters, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they are gay and leave their wives for each other.

Both sparring partners and best friends, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their futures hand-in-hand. Together with their ex-husbands and children (Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaugh), they discover the true definition of family, with laughter and tears along the way.

The series was created and executive produced by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, along with Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

It was a busy day over for Netflix as they also announced a premiere date for the release of part 1 of the fourth season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The comedy will be dropping six new episodes of its beloved sitcom on May 30, promising that the second half of the season will be available to stream later in the year. There’s no word yet on when that second dump will be, but many have pointed out that Netflix may be using the chance for a second marketing push, so the holidays are a likely bet.

Kimmy Schmidt isn’t the first show to get its season split up on Netflix, though it might be the most popular one so far. Both seasons of The Ranch have been released in a similar fashion, as well as the most recent season of Fuller House.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is an absurd take on the small-town-girl-in-the-big-city archetype. It stars Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski. It was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and is written by many of the same minds that worked on 30 Rock.

The streaming giant also announced the cancellation of the Kathy Bates-led comedy series Disjointed.