Netflix Fans Are Going to War Over 'Midnight Mass' Being Snubbed by Emmys

The 2022 Emmy Award nominees were announced on Tuesday, and fans were shocked to see that Midnight Mass was left off the list. Midnight Mass is a Netflix original series created by Mike Flanagan – the filmmaker behind other Netflix hits like The Haunting of Hill House. It had some of the most beloved performances and most lauded stories of the year judging by social media.

Midnight Mass was released in September, making it eligible for this year's Emmys. It is a miniseries or limited series, meaning it could have been included in any of the associated categories with that format. Instead, the nominees for Best Limited Series or Anthology Series are Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus. As you'll see below, many fans were harsh in comparing those shows to Midnight Mass.

The Emmys are decided by The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, whose members are able to vote on the winners. As fans explored the snubs and surprises of this year, many also questioned whether this kind of award show should be held in such high regard. Outside of the industry, the opinions of general audiences often differ greatly from those of professionals.

Regardless, Midnight Mass has missed its chance at an Emmy. Here are some of the top responses from heartbroken fans.