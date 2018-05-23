Netflix Faces Twitter Boycott Over Deal With Obamas

Netflix was in danger this week after the company announced a new deal with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The streaming giant struck an ambiguous deal with the couple, agreeing to potentially produce films and series, scripted and unscripted, documentaries and features in a multi-year contract. The idea was not unanimously loved, especially on Twitter. It wasn’t long before a “#BoycottNetflix” movement cropped up in opposition.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” the announcement tweet read.

Below, political arguments cropped up almost immediately.

“So, you don’t care that the Obama Administration spied on the Trump campaign?” asked one follower. “Nice.”

“They didn’t spy,” countered another. “They had an informant that cared for the US more than the people who were committing treason. Turn off Fox news. Every news station in the world except Fox knows trump committed treason and sold our country to the highest bidder.”

The “Boycott Netflix” hashtag gathered steam on Monday, with the vast conservative population of Twitter speculating that the deal was part of a “deep state” conspiracy to infiltrate the entertainment industry. In point of fact, the Obamas’ vague plans for content don’t sound political in any way. Based on a statement made by the former president, they intend to nurture civil engagement and empathy across socio-economic and political lines.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said President Obama, according to a report by Decider. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” added Michelle. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

The couple has also recently signed a deal with Penguin Random House, which reportedly netted them $65 million for their respective memoirs.