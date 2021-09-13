Netflix Ends Popular Cartel Drama Series After 3 Seasons

Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico is returning for its third and final season on Nov. 5. The popular franchise began in Colombia for three seasons before moving on to the Mexico offshoot, and it’s unclear if the show has plans to continue the drama with another spinoff in a different country, despite executive producers previously stating they intended to follow the drug trade across the world on Narcos.

Narcos: Mexico‘s final season is set in the ’90s amid the globalization of the drug trade, according to Deadline, and follows the war that breaks out after Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) is arrested. With the cartels fighting for survival amid political upheaval and violence, a new wave of Mexican kingpins find their place in the underground, but it won’t be long before their position is threatened.

Luna will not appear as Gallardo in Season 3, but making his series debut will be Grammy-winning artist Benito Antonio “Bad Bunny” Martinez Ocasio as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s “Narco Juniors” gang comprised of rich kids who began working with the cartel for the money, drugs and lifestyle. Also making their debut as series regulars is Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop drawn into a series of killings despite his moral opposition to getting involved; Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an independent drug trafficker who quietly finds himself outplaying everyone’s game; Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez, a young and idealistic journalist who stumbles upon a bigger story than she could imagine while trying to expose corruption.

Returning this season are actors Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. Narcos: Mexico is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard (Season 3’s showrunner) and Eric Newman. Directors include Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura. Narcos: Mexico debuts its third and final season on Nov. 5 on Netflix.