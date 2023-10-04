Netflix Drops to Sixth Place in Streaming Fan Satisfaction in New Survey

Netflix's days as the top streaming service are seemingly a thing of the past. Amid an increased focus on original titles, many of which have been canceled after just a single season, the axing of its basic plan, price hikes, and a crackdown on password sharing, Netflix has fallen to sixth place in streaming satisfaction, according to the results of Whip Media's 2023 Streaming Satisfaction Report.

The report, based on survey responses from 2,011 U.S. consumers 18-54 years old, found that Netflix ranked sixth place among U.S. subscription-streaming services in overall satisfaction, falling four places from its No. 2 ranking in 2021 and two places from its No. 4 ranking last year, per Variety. Meanwhile, Max topped Whip Media's study for the second year in a row, though it fell 6 points (out of 100) to 88%. Disney's Hulu came in at No. 2, with Disney+ ranking No. 3, and Apple TV+ at No. 4. NBCUniversal's Peacock, which tied with Prime Video for the lowest-ranked position in overall satisfaction, showed the largest gain in overall satisfaction, increasing 6 points to 74%.

It's not all bad news for Netflix, though. The survey results also showed that Netflix ranks first for both user experience and suggesting programming to subscribers. The streamer also saw the largest number of respondents, 27%, say they would keep Netflix if they could only have one subscription, though that number fell from 41% in 2021. However, in perceived value, the streamer came in last among U.S. subscription-streaming services.

The survey results come amid a number of changes that have impacted the streamer in recent years. Amid a growing number of studio-backed services entering the streaming wars, more and more licensed content has been pulled from Netflix, including previously-available titles like The Office, Friends, and its former Disney library of films and series. As a result, Netflix has put an increased focus on producing original content, finding plenty of success with shows like Bridgerton, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday. But popularity among viewers doesn't necessarily mean longevity, something Netflix has proven time and time again by cancelling fan-favorite series like The OA, GLOW, Warrior Nun, I Am Not Okay With This, and many more.

Netflix subscribers have also fallen victim to price hikes. During the first half of 2022, Netflix increased prices in the U.S. and other major markets, with recent reports suggesting that the streamer is again set to issue a price hike later this year. Adding insult to injury, in July the streamer got rid of its Basic plan, formerly its cheapest ad-free subscription tier. This year, the streamer also introduced measures to put a halt to password sharing.

Overall, Whip Media's report found an unsettling trend for streamers, revealing hat satisfaction among the top-tier streaming platforms – Netflix, Disney+, and Max – is declining. Meanwhile, overall satisfaction among midtier services – Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon's Prime Video, and Paramount+ – is on the rise due to improvements in content quality, variety, and product value.