Netflix Developing Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot

Netflix is bringing back a cult favorite! The mega streaming platform is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by Anderson Cooper. The revival is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.

The series focuses on contestants who work together on challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them can win. One of the contestants is the "mole" who tries to sabotage the group's efforts. At the end of each episode, the contestant who knows the least about the mole is eliminated. The last contestant is the show's winner.

The Mole is based on a Belgian reality series, originally called De Mol, that ran from 1998 to 2003 and was revived in 2016. It was created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts. The ABC version debuted in 2001, with Cooper as host. He hosted the first two seasons before returning to broadcast journalism and joining CNN. ABC aired the first four seasons through 2004, then brought the show back in 2008 for one more season before canceling it for good. ABC's third and fourth seasons included celebrity contestants, with Kathy Griffin and Dennis Rodman winning.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris are the executive producers on Netflix's version. Eureka Productions is the studio. The news comes about a year after both of Cooper's seasons surprisingly appeared on Netflix.

The Mole is a departure from Netflix's usually reality programming, which often focuses on dating. Just last week, the streamer picked up Indian Matchmaker for a third season. Netflix is also home to Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, both hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Other unscripted Netflix hits include Queer Eye, The Circle, My Unorthodox Life, Selling Sunset, Bling Empire, and Dating Around.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for another dating show, Dated & Related. In this series, a group of singles signs up to live in a mansion to find love. There's just one catch: their single siblings are joining them and are also looking for love. Too Hot to Handle Season 2 star Melinda Berry hosts the series, which debuts on Sept. 2.