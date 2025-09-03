Netflix Couple Expecting Twins

The Ultimatum’s Alexis and Hunter Parr are going to be parents two times over!

The couple, who appeared on Season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, announced that they were expecting twins after two years of in vitro fertilization attempts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After two years of IVF, we finally got the best news, we’re pregnant with twins!” the couple said in a statement. “We’ve poured so much love and hope into this journey, and words can’t describe the joy we feel knowing it’s finally happening. The fact that Hunter is a twin himself makes it all the more special. We’re so excited to be parents.”

PEOPLE was first to report the news.

In their beachside pregnancy announcement, Alexis and Hunter cuddle up in coordinating white outfits while showing off a sonogram of their little ones.

Shortly after the couple announced they were expecting twins, Alexis took to Instagram to share the sexes of their babies. “We are so excited to announce it’s a boy and a girl!” she wrote, asking people to “comment your favorite boy/girl names.”

After starring in Season 1 of The Ultimatum, Alexis and Hunter confirmed that they had decided to tie the knot, saying “I do” in Palos Verdes, Calif., alongside 115 of their closest friends and family.

At the time, the couple told PEOPLE that they were already considering having children. “Family’s so important to both of us,” Hunter shared at the time. “When we think about the future and the ability for us to build what we think should be our family, [we’ll have to figure out] what values should we instill in our children, or traditions that we’re going to have that we’re going to share.”

“No longer going to the parents’ house!” Alexis added. “It’s going to our house for Thanksgiving.”

“It’s the family aspect. It’s coming together. It’s the end of our individual campaigns and the start of the oneness or a relationship moving forward … And it’s going to be amazing,” Hunter agreed. “I’m at a loss for words other than just we’re so happy and grateful.”