Netflix Changes Ending of ‘The Notebook’

Netflix is facing backlash after it changed the ending of beloved romantic film The Notebook.

Fans in the United Kingdom tuning into the streaming service for a good cry have found themselves staring at their screens in confusion after the expected ending of the 2004 classic was omitted in favor a less heartbreaking and far less poignant outcome.

This story contains spoilers.

Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, the 2004 tearjerker, which follows a young couple's love story into older age, ended on a bittersweet note with Allie, in the grips of dementia, having a moment of clarity as she and Noah lie in her hospital bed together.

"Do you think our love could take us away together?" she asks Noah.

"I think our love can do anything we want it to do," he replies.

The following morning, a nurse enters the room to discover that Allie and Noah had passed away together in their sleep.

In the revised version, currently airing on Netflix U.K., that ending has been cut entirely, instead concluding with Noah whispering, "Bye, I'll be seeing you," before a scene of birds flying over a lake issues in the closing credits.

The rewriting of cinematic history and the very scene that has brought on a countless umber of tears has left viewers outraged and feeling as though the alternate ending betrays the original story.

"I'm not big into romantic movies but I have seen [The Notebook] and [Netflix] what you did wasn't ok that ending was beautiful it's all I can ever hope for in my marriage so when I finally eat dirt I can go with the one I love dont you dare take that away! Put it back!" one person slammed the decision.

"why did netflix change the ending of the notebook the best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end," another wrote.

The changed ending has even resulted in some viewers canceling their subscriptions.

"Emails [Netflix] to cancel my mofo'n subscription!You are NOT about to just ruin my favorite movie like that," one person wrote. "After years of being a loyal Netflix customer I have been left no option but to fully commit to."

While the alternate ending is currently only being noted by Netflix subscribers in the UK, The Notebook is slated to make its debut for subscribers in the United States on Friday, March 1, and it remains to be seen if they will be greeted with the same unexpected surprise.