Netflix Cancels ‘Travelers’ After 3 Seasons

Travelers will not return for a fourth season at Netflix.

The Canadian-American science fiction television series has been canceled after three seasons, with series star Eric McCormack sharing the sad news to fans in a new video on Twitter.

“A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a Season 4, but many of you have been saying, ‘Look, if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is.’ Well, I’m afraid it is [the end],” the actor said in the video posted Friday. “Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete… Much love from 3468 in the 21st.”

Series creator Brad Wright also talked of the cancellation on social media, thanking everyone involved in production.

“Well, all good things… Thanks to the greatest cast, crew, directors, writers, artists and producing partners a guy could ask for. Love you all. And to [Netflix] for stepping up so we could make season 3!” he wrote.

Travelers follows a group of special operatives who are tasked with preventing the collapse of society in a post-apocalyptic future. Their missions involve having their consciousness sent back in time and transferred into the bodies of present-day individuals who are close to dying, so as to not affect the timeline too much.

Along with McCormack, the series starred MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore. The series was originally an international collaboration between Netflix and Canadian specialty channel Showcase for its two seasons, with Netflix taking over as the only production company for Season 3.

The series’ cancellation is not a complete surprise, as series star Eric McCormack has been busy reprising his role on the successful NBC hit reboot of Will & Grace. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role as Will Truman on the NBC sitcom in 2018.

Fans of the series responded to McCormack’s announcement expressing their disappointment, but giving thanks for the episodes of the series they did get to enjoy.

“Oh damn. I miss the characters already. I [heart] that show. Really [Netflix] I’m very disappointed. Thanks to all the creative people involved with the show,” one user commented.

All episodes of Travelers are available to stream on Netflix