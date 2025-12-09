Netflix Buys Exclusive Rights to Major YouTube Cooking Show

One star of FX’s culinary comedy-drama The Bear is taking his real-life cooking show from YouTube to Netflix.

Actor, chef and restauranteur Matty Matheson, who plays Neil “Fack” Fak in FX’s Emmy-winning TV series while also owning several Toronto-area restaurants, hosts the bizarre cooking series Just A Dash on his own YouTube channel. Now, season three of the series will jump over to Netflix.

Season three will launch on Netflix on January 20, 2026. The streamer will also add both prior seasons on the same day.

Described as if “Martha Stewart and HP Lovecraft had a child and filmed it,” and by Matheson as “possibly the most insane TV show ever created in the culinary world,” the oddball cooking show sees Matheson in strange scenarios in his own home’s kitchen. Thanks to a bigger budget from Netflix, the third season will see him leave his kitchen and hit the road, with “no kitchen and no plan.”

Matheson had been angling for funding for a future season for a while. In one video posted to his page, he said, “In the comments section, it’s like… ‘Where’s Just A Dash [season] three’. Yeah, I’d like to know too. Is there a billionaire person out there… we don’t even need a billionaire, is there a multi-millionaire out there that loves Just A Dash and wants to pay for it and make the craziest season of all time?”

It seems like Netflix gave him his wish. It’s a big win for Matheson, especially after one of his restaurants just permanently closed last month.