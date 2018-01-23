This Site Lets You Browse Netflix Faster

While Netflix offers thousands of titles available for your streaming pleasure, navigating the user interface to find an attractive option often leaves users annoyed and with nothing to watch.

In many cases, users browse the categories only to find the same titles appear, despite their loose connection to the categories or to users’ watching habits.

Netflix does not offer a quick or easy way to browse a wider variety of its massive collection, nor does it tell you what is coming or leaving the service in the coming month. You also can no longer see user rating on a title, only the “match percentage,” which many find inaccurate at best.

With these Nexflix-binging struggles, one site is working to solve the problem and offer a fast, easy way to search the streaming site’s catalog.

Flixable.co gives users a variety of sorting options to tailor suggestions to your interests. The site, created by Reddit user CrazedEll, welcomes you with a list of movies or shows in reverse chronological order, beginning with the most recent titles added.

The list can be filtered by genre, IMDB rating or filtered by release year. It can also be categorized by when the movie or show was added to Netflix, its average user rating or, if you know what you’re looking for, title.

Flixable also allows you to search a person to browse their casting history available for streaming.

When you find an interesting title, clicking on it will take you to a page with a synopsis of the film or show, a list of director and cast and links to its applicable genre. It also includes four similar titles and recently viewed options if you want to continue searching.

Each title page also includes a “Watch on Netflix” option to take you straight to the service to watch the title or add it to your watch list for easy recovery.

Flixable also allows users to browse everything leaving the service in the coming month.

Currently, the site allows users to browse titles available in the United States, Canada, Finland and the United Kingdom, but it is working to roll out other regions to make Netflix binging easier for all.

