Netflix Apologizes for Using Footage of Deadly Lac-Megantic Crash

Netflix is apologizing after it used footage from the deadly 2013 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in two of its originals, Travelers and Bird Box.

The streaming giant officially issued a public apology on Monday to the people of Lac-Mégantic, stating that they recognize the pain it may have brought and promising to do better in the future, but reiterating their decision to keep the footage in its content.

“Netflix was not aware of the source of the footage and understands that many feel frustration and sadness at seeing images of the tragic event. We regret any pain caused to the Lac-Mégantic community and have expressed this directly to Mayor Julie Morin,” the letter, obtained by CBC News and signed by by Corie Wright, Netflix Inc. director of public policy, began.

“The use of stock footage is a widespread and long-standing practice in the film and television industry. As a result, stock images are commonly used within content on Netflix and on other services,” it continued. “This widespread use prevents us from making the changes you request on finished content. But going forward, we (and the broader industry) can do better. We have begun discussions internally about best practices to avoid future use of this and similar footage.”

“We apologize to the Lac-Mégantic community and to Netflix members who were saddened by seeing this footage. We will take measures to avoid its use in future,” the letter concluded.

The streaming service had faced backlash after residents of the Canadian town recognized footage from the disaster, which claimed 47 lives and destroyed the town’s downtown area, while watching Netflix original content.

The footage was first noticed by Guillaume Bouchard, who had been watching a Season 3 episode of sci-fi series Travelers. It was then noticed again by Lac-Megantic Mayor Julie Morin in the recently released Netflix hit film Bird Box.

Morin was quick to voice her disappointment of the inclusion of the footage, stating that “it’s hard enough for our citizens to see these images” and requesting that they be removed.

While Netflix responded by claiming they would “keep the clip” in Bird Box, Carrie Mudd, president of Travelers‘ production company Peacock Alley Entertainment, assured Morin and viewers that the footage would be removed the Travelers episode in which it was used.

“We sincerely apologize and had no intention to dishonour the tragic events of 2013,” she said in a statement. “We are already working to replace the footage in the show.”

In both cases, the footage had been sourced from the stock image vendor Pond 5, who in turn stated that it was wrongfully “taken out of context” and apologized to “anyone who was offended, especially the victims and their families.”