Here’s Everything Netflix Just Added Today

Netflix is starting December by getting into the spirit of giving.
The popular streaming service is releasing a slew of new content, including Netflix originals, TV shows, movies, and even a few Christmas classics — giving you every reason to stay warm indoors and do some serious binge-watching.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Starting Friday, Dec. 1, subscribers can watch the Netflix Original Christmas movie A StoryBots Christmas, the much anticipated second season of the Netflix Original show Easy, and get a mild case of nostalgia with The Little Rascals.
Keep scrolling to see everything Netflix added today.
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A StoryBots Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Easy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
Voyeur — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
While You Were Sleeping