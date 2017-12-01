Here’s Everything Netflix Just Added Today

Netflix is starting December by getting into the spirit of giving.

The popular streaming service is releasing a slew of new content, including Netflix originals, TV shows, movies, and even a few Christmas classics — giving you every reason to stay warm indoors and do some serious binge-watching.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, subscribers can watch the Netflix Original Christmas movie A StoryBots Christmas, the much anticipated second season of the Netflix Original show Easy, and get a mild case of nostalgia with The Little Rascals.

Keep scrolling to see everything Netflix added today.

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A StoryBots Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Easy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While You Were Sleeping