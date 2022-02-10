Netflix just added one of the most iconic ’80s movies ever made, and film fans will definitely want to add it to their queue. The Lost Boys, a classic 1987 horror flick, is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Jason Patric and Corey Feldman as two brothers forced into a dark battle against a gang of vampires, led by Kiefer Sutherland as the bloodthirsty David Powers.

The Lost Boys was directed by Joel Schumacher, from a screenplay by Janice Fischer, Jeffrey Boam, and James Jeremias. Additional cast members include Alex Winter, Jami Gertz, Edward Herrmann, Barnard Hughes, and Dianne Wiest. The film earned more than $30 million at the box office on a budget of less than $9 million, making it a moderate success. In the years since its initial release, The Lost Boys has grown to be somewhat of a cult classic, spawning two sequels — Lost Boys: The Tribe (2008) and Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) — and an upcoming remake starring Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (Knives Out),

In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Sutherland reflected on his time working on The Lost Boys and revealed that there was one scene so violent that it was essentially cut out of the movie. “There was a scene that actually didn’t make the movie that I was really, really excited about, mainly because it was just so violent I couldn’t believe that we were doing it,” Sutherland said. “It’s sort of in the movie – they cut around it – but there was a guy on a beach and he was bald and they had made a prosthetic cast of his head. And the part of the scene that I loved the most was literally, it was like a cake: I ate the whole back of his head off and blood just went everywhere. I had been directed to just smile like a child having cake, and the two images were so frightening and scary.”

Sutherland also acknowledged his wildly iconic hairstyle in the film: a blonde mullet, saying that the way his character came to have the look is “actually a funny story.” He explained, “Joel Schumacher wanted me to have long hair, and I had long hair at the time and then he wanted it white, a timeless kind of thousand-year-old look. So I dyed it white and my hair was like normally long, like long everywhere. And I just looked like a wrestler! I hated it. And I just thought, ‘That’s awful.’”

The actor continued, “And Billy Idol had just come out… and he looked cool. I mean, he just looked badass. And so I thought, ‘Well, he’s got white hair. That could look really cool. But Joel wanted my hair long. And so I actually think I might’ve been responsible, or at least partially responsible, for creating the mullet. And for that, I’ll apologize to the death.”