More Than 500 Titles Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in July 2025

As the summer TV seasons kicks into high gear, so is summer streaming!

With June nearing its end, all the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are packing their libraries to the brim with hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals throughout July 2025, offering endless hours of summer entertainment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Next month, Max will make a splash in the streaming realm not only with Shark Week 2025, but also Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster hit Sinners. Starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld, the buzzed about Southern Gothic tale of vampires will make its streaming debut following its record-breaking theatrical run earlier this year. Over at Netflix, subscribers will be able to watch everything from Yellowjackets Season 2 to Happy Gilmore 2, The Old Guard 2, The Sandman Season 2, and more. Meanwhile, over at Hulu, subscribers will be able to binge watch all episodes of Community, with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia also set to return for Season 17.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in July 2025. (Note: Prime Video has not yet released their July streaming lists. This story will be updated with those titles once that list release).

July 1

NETFLIX

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men’s Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner’s Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O’Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine’s Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What’s Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

DISNEY+

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

Ironheart – Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT

HULU

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari

Friends With Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Of Heaven

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission To Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss In Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy

Taxi (2004)

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath Of Man

PEACOCK

10 Items Or Less

13

About My Father*

Airplane!

American Pie

Aquamarine

Are We There Yet?*

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Beauty Shop

Big Momma’s House

The Brothers

Chance of Snow

Contraband

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Daniel Isn’t Real

Dante’s Peak

Dazed And Confused

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Fate Of The Furious

First Blood

Forrest Gump

Friday

The Friday After Next

Furious 7

Goodfellas

Hall Pass

The High Note*

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

I Am Woman

Iris

King Kong

The King of Staten Island*

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Liar, Liar

Making Babies

Mission: Impossible

Next Friday

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Ray

Repo Men

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models

Sausage Party*

Self/Less

Semi-Pro

Sisters

Street Fighter

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

Titanic

Tropic Thunder

The Turning*

Twister

War Of The Worlds

Waterworld

Whitey: United States Of America V James Bulger

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Yes, Chef!, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

July 2

NETFLIX

The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

DISNEY+

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

HULU

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Complete Series (Dubbed)

PEACOCK

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

July 3

NETFLIX

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

HULU

The American Soldier: Complete Season 1

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol: Complete Season 1

America The Story Of US: Complete Season 1

America: Promised Land: Season 1

Barack Obama: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Season 1

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Season 1

Codes and Conspiracies: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Community: Complete Series

Dan Da Dan: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3C

The Proof Is Out There: Coomplete Season 4B

The Secret History of Air Force One: Complete Season 1

The Secret History of the Civil War: Complete Season 1

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers: Complete Season 1

Who is Luigi Mangione?: Complete Season 1

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia

PEACOCK

The American Society Of Magical Negroes*

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 4

NETFLIX

All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)

Sinners (2025)

HULU

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

The Abyss

The Day The Earth Stood Still

In the Lost Lands (2025)

PEACOCK

Curry Inc: The Business of Stephen Curry – Premiere (CNBC)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

July 5

NETFLIX

The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

HULU

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper: Complete Season 1

The Idaho College Murders: Complete Season 1

The Lake Erie Murders: Complete Seasons 1and 2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Untitled Maxine Project: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 6

DISNEY+

Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1

Killer Cases: Complete Season 6a

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun: Season 2 Sequel Premiere (SUBBED)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

She Said*

July 7

MAX

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)

Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

HULU

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 2

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 1

Travel Texas: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 8

NETFLIX

A Star Is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10 Premiere

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers: Complete Docuseries

Marked Men (2025)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Survival Mode, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

July 9

NETFLIX

Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mad Max: Fury Road

Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

People and Places: Shorts – Premiere

The Academy

Camp Alec

I Scream, You Scream

Sophie and the Baron

HULU

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 1

Insomnia (UK): Complete Season 1

Matched in Manhattan: Complete Season 1

Team Players: Complete Season 1

July 10

NETFLIX

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)

Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)

Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

Suspicious Minds – Premiere

HULU

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Seasons 5 and 6

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1A

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 1

Suspicious Minds: Complete Season 1

Parkland

Buffaloed

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 11

NETFLIX

Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Premiere

HULU

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Premiere

Mountain Men: Complete Season 13

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

The Hot Chick

LOL Live with Chico Bean

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka

Marmaduke

MR-9: Do or Die

Riff Raff

APPLE TV+

The Wild Ones

Foundation Season 3

PEACOCK

Drop – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 – Premiere (Bravo)

July 12

MAX

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

HULU

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 6

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 3

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Finale, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 13

HULU

Deep Sea Detectives: Complete Season 2

Dumb Money

July 14

NETFLIX

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

MAX

Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

HULU

Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Stags (UK): Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Kings Court, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Seasons 16-17 (WeTV)

July 15

NETFLIX

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

HULU

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit: Complete Docuseries

Rachael Ray’s Holidays: Complete Season 1

Get Away (2024)

SAS: Red Notice

PEACOCK

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

July 16

NETFLIX

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

MAX

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

HULU

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2A

Unexpected Loves: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

July 17

NETFLIX

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

DISNEY+

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs – Premiere

Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort

Indiana Jones Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort

Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort

Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Cars Land | Disneyland Resort

Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad | Disneyland Resort

Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort

Soarin’ Around the World | Disneyland Resort

Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort

Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort

Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort

Mickey’s ToonTown | Disneyland Resort

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort

HULU

Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 1

Jake Makes It Easy: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 2

Polyfamily: Complete Season 1

The Amateur

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Origins

PEACOCK

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 18

NETFLIX

Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

I Love You Forever (2024)

DISNEY+

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

HULU

High Rollers

PEACOCK

Transplant, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)

July 19

NETFLIX

Eight for Silver

MAX

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

HULU

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

The Assessment

July 20

MAX

Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Smurfs: The Lost Village

PEACOCK

Violent Night*

July 21

NETFLIX

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

HULU

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari: Complete Docuseries

PEACOCK

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 1-7 (TNT)

July 22

NETFLIX

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

DISNEY+

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Premiere

HULU

Red Eye (UK): Complete Seasons 1 and 2

July 23

NETFLIX

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

DISNEY+

Kiff (Season 2) – Premiere

HULU

Washington Black: Complete Season 1

APPLE TV+

Acapulco Season 4

PEACOCK

The Valley After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

July 24

NETFLIX

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

Match Game: Season 6 Premiere ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 4 Premiere

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Complete Season 1

Mad About You: Complete Seasons 1-7

Summer Baking Championship: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

July 25

NETFLIX

Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

July 26

MAX

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

DISNEY+

BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

HULU

BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Chopped: Complete Season 61

Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 6

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers: Complete Season 6

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1

July 27

PEACOCK

Tár*

July 28

NETFLIX

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

DISNEY+

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

HULU

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Season 1A

Operation Fortune

PEACOCK

Adaptive: Paris (Vitium Productions LLC)

Unlocked, Season 2 (CNBC)

July 29

NETFLIX

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

MAX

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

HULU

Dope Girls (UK): Complete Season 1

Memoir of a Snail

PEACOCK

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Oxygen)

July 30

NETFLIX

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unspeakable Sins (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)

StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)

StuGo – Premiere

HULU

Mr & Mrs Murder: Complete Docuseries

The Bachelor (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-5

The Bachelorette (Australia): Complete Seasons 3-4

PEACOCK

Destination X, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 – Premiere (Telemundo)

July 31

NETFLIX

An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES

Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 5

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 21, 22, and 38

Mad About You (2019): Complete Series

PEACOCK

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Premiere, 30 min (Peacock Original)*