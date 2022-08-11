Mo'Nique's Netflix Comedy Special: What to Know

After a lengthy legal battle with Netflix, Mo'Nique is coming to the streaming giant in an all-new comedy special. The Oscar-winning actress, who took home the golden trophy for her role in the 2009 drama Precious, was previously in negotiations with Netflix for a special, but things stalled when she accused them of lowballing her in their offer. The Almost Christmas star alleged that she was offered just $500k for a one-hour special – a special in which she wouldn't own the rights to the content. The Parkers alum says Netflix was guilty of gender bias and racial bias. in her suit and in interviews, she noted that fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle received upwards of $11 million and $20 million for their respective specials. She sued the company for discrimination, and they eventually settled it out of court. It appears her forthcoming special may be part of that settlement.

Mo'Nique announced her special in a video message posted to the Netflix's Twitter account. "Can y'all believe this s—t? I done came on home to Netflix," she said in the video. "I'm so excited to share that I'll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special," she added. "Oh, and in case you didn't hear, I'm also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film 'The Deliverance.' You won't want to miss either of them, so y'all stay tuned. And thank y'all my sweet babies. I love us for real."

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

The Parkers alum, and her husband/manager Sidney Hicks, have been accused of being difficult to work with. She alleges that rumors date back to her work in Precious when she refused to travel internationally to promote the film, citing it was not part of her contract. As a result, she says she was told by her director/friend Lee Daniels that she was blackballed.

Work stalled for Mo'Nique as a result. She even had fallouts with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, which have yet to be resolved. This year, however, she and Daniels made peace. She is set to star in his upcoming film The Deliverance alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins.

The film is inspired by a terrifying true story where Day plays Ebony, a mother who fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence. It will debut on Netflix.