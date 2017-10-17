‘Mindhunter’: David Fincher Dishes on Key Season 2 Details

Netflix’s new crime drama Mindhunter has been creeping audiences out and receiving critical acclaim since it was released on Friday.

Fans and creators are already looking forward to season 2, which was greenlit six months ahead of season 1’s release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Showrunner David Fincher dropped a major tidbit about the second season in an interview about the show’s score. Fincher, who also directed four season 1 episodes, revealed the show will shift focus to the Atlanta Child Murders.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta Child Murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice,” Fincher told Billboard. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

Up Next: Netflix Plans to Add 80 Original Movies in 2018

The Atlanta murders were a rash of killings in 1979–81. The killer, identified as Wayne Williams, killed up to 28 African-American children, adolescents and adults.

Mindhunter already has a key tie to the case, which makes it perfect to dive into.

John E. Douglas, who co-wrote the book the series is based on, profiled the killer ahead of his capture, and even claimed more assailants could have been involved. He also famously gave and interview with People after Williams’ capture that led to a major pushback from the FBI.

All ten episodes of Mindhunter‘s first season are now streaming on Netflix.