Michelle Wolf Takes Another Shot at Sarah Huckabee Sanders in New Netflix Show

Comedian Michelle Wolf’s new Netflix show is once again taking aim at Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Wolf was the subject of a lot of controversy earlier this year when she performed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Her monologue included some jokes about Sanders that were perceived as personal attacks. Wolf didn’t seem to bothered by the accusations, and in her upcoming Netflix series The Break with Michelle Wolf, she is coming back with a vengeance.

In a segment from The Break, Wolf mocks Sanders for her tweet about CIA director hopeful Gina Haspel. In it, Sanders accused feminists of hypocrisy if they did not support Haspel.

“There is no one more qualified to be the first woman to lead the CIA than 30+ year CIA veteran Gina Haspel,” she wrote. “Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite.”

“Well if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf said dryly in the segment. “And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality.”

“She has the Mario Batali of personalities,” she added.

The debate over Wolf’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner jokes dominated the national conversation for several days. A surprising number of prominent left-leaning commentators said that it crossed the line, while others felt that Wolf was well within her rights.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said at the event. “But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like, maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies.”

She made several other jokes, though that one in particular was where most critics drew the line. Surprisingly, among her detractors was New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Haberman had been attacked by the president on Twitter not long before, and many had praised her work in speaking truth to power. That made it all the more shocking when she lashed out at Wolf after the event.

“That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive,” Haberman wrote.

Wolf, in turn, stood by her jokes, saying she “wouldn’t change a single word I said.”

The Break With Michelle Wolf premiered on Sunday, May 27 exclusively on Netflix. A new episode will go up on the streaming series weekly.