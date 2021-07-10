Major Netflix Comedy Special Showing in Theaters for One Night Only

✖

Netflix's latest hit stand-up special, Inside by Bo Burnham, is heading to movie theaters for one night only. The experimental musical and one-man show has been taking the Internet by storm since it dropped on May 30, trending on TikTok and causing many to consider the toll that both the pandemic and modern technology has had on our mental health. But, you know, in a funny way. Burnham starred in, wrote, produced, and directed the special alone at home, but now fans will be able to experience it on the big screen.

Burnham announced on social media that Inside would hit movie theaters on July 22, telling people to "come on out." The special event viewing would only be for one night only, and fans can check out screenings in their area here. While it's not explicitly a sing-a-long showing, fans will surely belt out songs like "Bezos I" and "White Woman's Instagram" in the group setting.

The special has been massively popular, and when the accompanying album, Inside (The Songs) was released on streaming platforms, "All Eyes on Me" hit the Billboard Global 200 Chart at No. 178, the first comedy title to do so. In the week ending July 1, the song had 8 million streams and sold 2,500 downloads worldwide, according to MRC Data.

This is Burnham's second comedy special made exclusively with Netflix, following 2016's Make Happy. Following Make Happy, Burnham quit stand-up comedy due to his anxiety with live performances and focused on other aspects of his career. He received acclaim for his directorial debut, Eighth Grade, Grade in 2018, and he starred alongside Carey Mulligan in 2020's Promising Young Woman, which was a major contender in the latest awards season. Many were not expecting Burnham to return to comedy again, but based on the reception from critics and fans alike, it seems like the multi-hyphenate made the right call with Inside.