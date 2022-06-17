'Magic for Humans' Star Justin Willman Offers Season 4 Update (Exclusive)

Magic for Humans fans have been wondering if the hit Netflix show will be coming back for Season 4, and most recently the show's star Justin Willman offered an update. While speaking to PopCulture.com about his new partnership with Cheez-It Puff'd, Willman, revealed what's been going on behind the scenes of Magic for Humans. While he was reluctant to say that Season 4 is on the way, the magician did confirm that he does have a mysterious "new project" transpiring soon.

"I'll tell you because pre-COVID, I was very excited to get back to the streets and do close to magic and boop people on their noses and wasn't able to do that," Willman said. "So we have a brand new iteration, a brand new project coming to my Netflix Magic fans very soon that I'm very excited about, and it's kind of what I'm working on all day, every day now, scarfing Cheez-It Puff'd, trying to invent new tricks, convincing dudes they are invisible. That's my life. And then eating Curts Stone's wagyu. It's been a good time, but yeah. Fear not, more magic coming very soon. I can't wait to tell you more."

Magic for Humans debuted in 2018. Willman's incredible tricks certainly pulled viewers in, but it was mind-game stunts like convincing people they were invisible that really had people talking. Addressing the "Here's what's funny, is that every time I try to do something that's that psychological where you're going to make someone believe something, that why on earth would an adult ever believe that? I'm always surprised at how well psychology and magic can combine to make people believe in possible stuff. "

He continued, "I think doing sleight of hand, growing up... cards, coins, or whatever, or Puff'd, when people know you're a magician, they're kind of like, 'Oh, okay. That's nice. Wow. Amazing.' But when you can basically pull the rug out of someone's mental state of what the world is, what is gravity, et cetera, it's pretty intense. And I'll say I'm always amazed at what I can get away with, messing with people's heads."

Willman later revealed that he'd been performing the trick on a recent tour, and he shared how audiences had responded. "I just got off tour, speaking of making people invisible," he said, "and every night on tour I would find two people who had never seen Magic for Humans. And there's always the people who kind of came with a friend. They don't know what they're coming to. And I convince them they're invisible on stage.

He added, "It's so fun because 80% of the people in the audience are fans so they know this bit. They're like, 'Am I getting to see the bit?' And then the newbies don't know what the heck everyone's so excited about. And I would say most nights we are able to convince somebody that they're invisible on stage in the theater, and it's a very exciting thing." Magic for Humans Season 1-3 is now streaming on Netflix.