‘Mad Men’ Gets New Streaming Home on Dec. 1

Mad Men is getting a new streaming home.

Starting on Dec. 1, the AMC serial drama will be streaming on HBO Max.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As of now, Mad Men is not streaming on any major platforms such as Netflix or Hulu, but it is streaming for free on Philo, Pluto TV, and PLEX, and is available on AMC+ with a subscription. According to Variety, it won’t just be streaming on HBO Max, as Mad Men will also be available in 4K for the first time ever for premium subscribers.

Jon Hamm as Don Draper – Mad Men _ Season 7B, Episode 14 – Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/AMC

Created by Matthew Weiner, Mad Men ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2015. It covers the advertising industry centered on Madison Avenue in 1960s New York City, primarily following the professional and personal life of protagonist, Don Draper (Jon Hamm), a creative director and partner at a Manhattan firm. The ensemble cast also includes Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Michael Gladis, Maggie Siff, John Slattery, Jared Harris, Kiernan Shipka, Christopher Stanley, Ben Feldman, and more.

Throughout its run, Mad Men received widespread acclaim for its writing, acting, directing, visual style, and historical authenticity. It won 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes, and was also the first basic cable series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. Mad Men has a 94% approval rating and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kiernan Shipka as Sally Draper and Harry Hamlin as Jim Cutler – Mad Men _ Season 7B, Episode 13 – Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/AMC

As for whether there could ever be a Mad Men revival, Moss, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Peggy Olson, revealed earlier this year that she “would never say, ‘No’ to anything like that. I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I want to move on and do…’ Mad Men is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done and will ever do… I would be super happy to play that character again. I loved playing her.”

It’s unknown how long Mad Men will be on HBO Max for, but it can be assumed it will be on the streamer for a long time, as it’s not streaming on any major services. For those who have not watched Mad Men before or who have been itching to watch it again, they will soon be able to when the series hits HBO Max on Dec. 1.