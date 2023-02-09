'Luther: The Fallen Sun': Netflix Releases Trailer, Release Date

Netflix has released an intense new trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun, as well as announced the movie's release date. The new film starring Idris Elba reprising his role as detective John Luther will open in select theaters on Feb. 24th before debuting on Netflix on March 10. The debut trailer teases a very dark and brutal fight for Luther, who flees prison to track down an old enemy. See the full clip below.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is described as "an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film." An official logline of the film states, "A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary." In addition to Elba, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Back in 2019, Elba spoke with EW about Luther Season 5 and confessed that no matter where his career goes he will always want to keep playing the fan-favorite role. "It's one of those career characters," he said at the time. "I've been addicted to the lifestyle and expressive nature of Luther for a while." He added, "I always find myself needing therapy both before and after I play him. Afterwards, I need a nice break, I get to reset, it's often when I make really good music or DJ great sets, because I've been in such a dark place for a long time that it's nice to get out."

He later noted his interest in doing a Luther movie after doing so many episodes of the series. "I think we should be changing format now," he said. "The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin-points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther." Elba first debuted as the embattled British detective back in 2010. The show is a BBC original that was later picked up by Netflix for U.S. audiences, though it has since left the streamer. To date, the show has five seasons, all of which are available to stream on Hulu.