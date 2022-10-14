Lucy Lawless Questions Temuera Morrison in 'My Life Is Murder' Exclusive Clip

Lucy Lawless stars as private investigator Alexa Crowe in the comedy-drama television show My Life is Murder. And in the upcoming episode for the third season, the 54-year-old actress goes head-to-head with a Star Wars alum. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Season 3 episode called "The Village" where her character is seen questioning Temuera Morrison who recently starred in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. In the clip, Alexa talks to Frankie (Morrison) about his wife who died and wanted to know what Frankie was doing the night of his wife's death. The entire episode can be seen on Monday, Oct. 17 on Acorn TV.

As the official synopsis for season 3 states, "Alexa Crowe is back in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand with ten new intriguing cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects each week – everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists, and tango dancers to fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa's unique brand of crime-solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk."

In a recent interview, Lawless talked about what she likes about Alexa. "Alexa is a bit of a teenager in some ways," she said. "Then she had the sort of grown-up period and now that her husband's dead and she's no longer a cop, she's kind of a slightly reverting to her old ways. So she's pretty mischievous and, hanging out with younger people. Sometimes you can't tell who's the grown-up. Is it Madison? Is it Alexa? She's kind of naughty."

Lawless was also asked about what fans should expect from Season 3 of My life is Murder. "We're dishing up all that delicious intrigue that happens in beautiful worlds so it's still the same show," she revealed. "But I think that the mysteries have gotten a little bit richer. I'm very proud of the stories that we're telling at the moment and there's some fun new characters come into Alexa's life." My Life is Murder also stars Ebony Vagulans, Bernard Curry, Rawiri Jobe, Martin Henderson, Joe Naufahu and Tatum Warren-Ngata.