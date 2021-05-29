'Lucifer' Season 5: '80s Pop Star Makes Surprise Cameo

✖

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 added an unexpected name to the cast list for Episode 10. The installment, titled "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam," was the much-hyped musical episode. Fittingly, the Netflix streaming series — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (a creation of Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg's) — recruited a 1980s pop singer for a guest role. Scroll through to learn who stopped by the devilish drama for a musical number. Spoilers ahead for Season 5, Episode 10, "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam."

As Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) investigate the death of a football referee, they cross paths with Shelly Bitner, who is played by none other than Debbie Gibson. Gibson, 50, is best known for her string of pop hits in the late '80s. Among those were the hits "Lost in Your Eyes," "Foolish Beat" and "Only In My Dreams." In recent years, she's also popped up on reality TV shows, such as Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice and America's Most Musical Family.

In Lucifer, Gibson's character is brought in for questioning alongside her son, J.J. (Caleb J. Thaggard). J.J.'s sent an email account to the now-deceased football official, wishing he would "drop dead." You see, J.J., a high school linebacker, lost a scholarship offer after his team's latest loss. Shelly — shown to be a "helicopter parent — blames it all on "the most asinine call in the history of high school football." She adds, "He ruined everything for us."

In the midst of the interrogation, the lighting in the room turns blue, and Gibson and Ellis' character burst into a duet of The Police's 1983 song "Every Breathe You Take." (All the episode's musical numbers are caused by God, played by Dennis Haysbert, losing control of his powers.) Gibson's musical chops are on full display here, leading to one of the episode's best covers.

(Photo: Netflix)

When things snap back to normal, Lucifer shames Shelly for not listening to her son or letting him make his own decisions. Lucifer uses his "mojo" to learn J.J. doesn't even desire to play football; he wants to be a pastry chef. After all this fuss, Shelly then admits that J.J. didn't even send the email; she did. While this makes Shelly look suspicious, Chloe backs off after J.J. lets the detective know about an argument the referee had with an unidentified man ahead of his death.

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix (with the new installments tacked onto the existing Season 5 section on the show's page.) The show, which was previously a FOX show before Netflix saved it, has already been renewed for Season 6. However, Lucifer Season 6 will be the last chapter of the saga. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer through its final season.