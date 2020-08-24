'Lucifer' Plans 'Black Lives Matter' Episode

✖

When Lucifer returns for its eventually sixth — and final — season, the show will likely be including a Black Lives Matter episode. Series executive producer Ildy Modrovich shared the plans with ET's Katie Krause, revealing that she and fellow executive producer Joe Henderson have had recent conversations about the idea. She explained that, based on much of the show's setting and structure, it just makes sense to discuss this movement.

"When we got back to the [writers] room, we started looking at the fact that we're a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department. And we decided we wanted to speak to it. So we're actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we're super excited about it," Modrovich said, referencing the fact that many police procedural and comedies have faced criticism over the past several months, following the deaths of Black citizens such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of White police officers. "I feel nervous about it because I want to get it right," Modrovich confessed, then revealing that she will be writing that specific episode personally.

Some very exciting news for the #Lucifer fans! Thank you @Henderson_Joe and @Ildymojo for the chats today... can't wait for the fans to see what else we talked about 😈. @insidethetube @etnow https://t.co/gmYggWHhkb — Katie Krause #BlackLivesMatter (@Katie_Krause) August 19, 2020

Henderson offered some insight as well, explaining that they knew it was important for themselves and the shows writers to acknowledge the outcry over racial injustice that has been raging for some time. "What we did want to do was speak to the cultural reckoning we're all going through and, I think, we'll be continuing to go through, and our place in it and our responsibility to say something," he said. Modrovich added, "And go at it through our characters' eyes from an emotional place and not a preachy place. To really look at the situation socially, emotionally and have it resonate on a deeper level than just words or rhetoric."

"We have a lot of voices in the room. We're a pretty diverse room, so it's taken a lot longer than most episodes to break because we have talked about everything. There have been many tears shed," Modrovich later said. "I can just say everybody's very passionate about it, so I think that's what we're doing to get it right. We'll probably fine-tune it forever and be working on it until we shoot it." The first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5 debuted Friday on Netflix, joining the first four seasons of the series.