‘Lucifer’ Finally Casts God

Lucifer fans will be excited to learn that, after moving to Netflix, the series has finally cast the role of God. According to Entertainment Weekly, actor Dennis Haysbert will appear in the ethereal role when the show returns for its fifth and final season later this year. Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson commented on the news, telling EW, “We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.” Notably, God has been referred to since Season 1 but this will be the first time he is depicted in-person, aside from Neil Gaiman voicing the character in a Season 3 bonus episodes. As fans know, Gaiman’s Sandman comics were the inspiration for Lucifer.

Please Note: Lucifer Season 4 Spoilers Below

Haysbert’s addition to the Lucifer cast offers him a reunion with one of his former co-stars, as D.B. Woodside — who plays Lucifer’s brother, Amenadiel — appeared in 24 with the iconic star. The pair played brothers, and presidents, David and Wayne Palmer, but this time they will playing father and son.

“D.B. had actually come up to us and said, “Have you thought about Dennis?” We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him,” Henderson revealed, commenting on how the casting initially came about.

Haysbert has since commented on the casting news, sharing that the opportunity to work with Woodside again wa sa big draw for him,. “Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.”

Season 4 of Lucifer ended with Lucifer being sent back to Hell, but Henderson previously told EW that they have plans for how he may return. “We have a lot of exciting ways, and one way in particular, to do it that launches an awesome, awesome season 5. We did spend some time digging into what we think can be season 5. We even have the first scene [of season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

Seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.

