‘Lizzie McGuire’ Creator out as Showrunner on Disney+ Revival

The Disney+ 2020 hype video might have included a brief scene from Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie McGuire revival, but not everything is running smooth behind the scenes. This week, creator Terri Minsky abruptly left her showrunner role after only filming two seasons. A Disney spokesperson said the company decided to take the show in a new direction and no new showrunner has been named.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety Thursday. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

The decision came while production on the show was put on pause. Duff is now on her honeymoon in Mozambique with husband Matthew Koma. The two got married in a surprise wedding late last month in a backyard ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Lizzie McGuire revival begins with Lizzie about to turn 30 and trying to navigate the difficulties of childhood with old and new friends helping out. Like the original series, her animated alter-ego will pop in with advice as well, but the animated Lizzie is still 13.

Several of Duff’s original co-stars came back, including Adam Lamberg, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas. The original series ran two seasons and 65 episodes, airing between 2001 and 2004. The series also spawned a hit 2003 movie called The Lizzie McGuire Movie, set after the final episode.

Production on the new show started in November, with Minsky as showrunner and executive producer. Duff and Rachel Winter are also executive producing, with Randa Shepard as co-executive producing. The series is produced by Salty Pictures Inc. with the Disney Channel.

After months of speculation, the Lizzie McGuire revival was officially announced at D23 in August 2019. Disney shared the first on-set photo in October, showing Duff carrying a giant stuffed alpaca.

On Jan. 1, Disney+ included the show in its 2020 teaser video. Duff’s Lizzie is seen looking into a car, telling the camera, “Hi, it’s me” with a big grin.

In a recent interview with Elle, Duff admitted that the excitement surrounding her return to Lizzie is the most surprising aspect of the new project.

“It sounds so cheesy to say, but it really warms my heart,” she said. “This character has meant so much to so many people. I’ve known that throughout the years, people constantly coming up to me like, ‘Oh my God, you were my childhood,’ and ‘You were my best friend.’ She really was a key element to kids in their preteen years, and those are very special, scary times.”