Kong-Focused Season 2 of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Gets Release Date at Apple TV

Apple TV is headed back to Legendary’s Monsterverse.

The streaming series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a spin-off show from the Godzilla and Kong franchises, has set its season two release date—and revealed that this go-round, Kong and Skull Island have a large role to play.

The series will return on February 26, 2026, with new episodes airing every Friday until May 1.

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm all return.

Season one of Monarch saw two siblings investigating their family’s connection to the secret organization from the films, which led them to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell). The first season jumped back and forth between the 1950s and now.

The official synopsis for season two says it “will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon.”

